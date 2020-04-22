We're getting bombarded, (and I know you are as well), online and through texting, with crazy sayings, placards, cartoons, and, on occasion, something crosses the screen that brings a ray of hope, a smile – a pause. This is dedicated to each of you who are sharing time with your family, and is titled “What If.”
The premise: What if they cancelled the rest of the school year, students would miss weeks of education. Many are concerned about students falling behind.
When all the dust has settled, what if: Students . . . "have more empathy, they enjoy family connection, they can be more creative and entertain themselves, they (love to) read, they (love to) express themselves in writing, they enjoy the simple things, like their own backyard and sitting near a window in the quiet, what if they notice the birds and the dates the different flowers emerge, and the calming renewal of a gentle shower."
Yesterday/today/tomorrow: Your backyards may not be hilly, yet they can come alive when stepping back inside for a family entertainment night and enjoying the 1965 Oscar winning best film “The Sound of Music” starring Dame Julie Andrews.
I had revisited this film just about the time the virus was making headlines and not only did it hold up as a stunning film achievement, capturing the beauty of Austria, I was reminded that it is first and foremost a film about the power of connection through family, in both the good times and the bad.
Based on a true story of the Trapp Family Singers, it is a powerful and moving affirmation of resilience in the face of mounting challenges. It has one of the most visually thrilling opening segments of any film in my memory.
Robert Wise won the Oscar for directing, and yet, the cinematographer, Ted D. McCord, did not take home the ultimate prize in film.
It was one of the last years when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded a separate statuette for black and white and one for color photography, so he had tough competition. I have never understood how that could happen: How can a film and its director win, yet the talent who captured it on film does not.
It is then I must be reminded what a specialized art form film making truly is, and that statement is from its earliest days. Each craft wants to be respected.
Anyway, don't save this film for those few rainy days we seem to be having right now, watch it tonight.
From Mr. Rogers' neighborhood: "I think it's very important – no matter what you may do professionally – to keep alive some of the healthy interests of your youth. Children's play is not just kids' stuff. Children's play is rather the stuff of most future inventions."
Sheltering in place may become a thing of the past – yet slowly – in the weeks ahead, in our towns.
Reporting in from my neighborhood to yours, stay safe.
t A s
(This is The @ home family edition of the Where (oh where) A r (ts) Thou? column by former Pauls Valley resident Tim Smith.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.