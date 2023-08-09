What is older may become newer again

By Tim Smith
Dateline – Peoria, Illinois: Burn - A Folk Musical.
It is not often that from one of the leading sources for all that is transpiring along Broadway, and to a slightly lesser extent, those West End-London stage, “Playbill,” will share a developing story from America’s heartland.
That may be changing a bit: In its July 28th run, as reported by Logan Culwell-Block, came the following story: “Burn–A Folk Musical Will Host Public Presentations in Peoria, Illinois: The presentations follow a three-week developmental workshop at Bradley University.”
“Producers Brian Haas and Frank Monier are developing a new musical from Mason Emmert and Patrick Deane Greeley titled Burn. With a folk-country score, the work tells the story of two friends and bandmates on tour who find themselves stranded in a Northern California bar when a nearby wildfire makes it impossible to leave.”
The secondary story line is equally, if not more, interesting: From the column, he continues:
“The development at Bradley University…places the show in a historic theatrical testing ground. Theatre fans tend to be more focused on try-outs in Boston, Chicago, or New Haven, but at the turn of the century, Peoria, Illinois, was one of the most important early stops for vaudeville acts. Groucho Marx coined the term ‘Will it play in Peoria?’ implying that any act that played well in Peoria would work nationwide.”
The third intriguing story line is that a major university is involved, not a regional theatre, another more recognizable proving ground.
I will follow the story of its (hopeful) progression to the larger stage community.
Our music: Invite you to travel to You Tube and locate the following (2009) offering: Americans For the Arts presents: Nancy Hanks Lecture on Arts and Public Policy: In partnership with The John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts: Featuring Wynton Marsalis.
From Mr. Marsalis’ comments:
“You know, the greatest artists play for history, such is their passion, discipline, insight, and belief. And Ben Franklin so believed in the American Experiment, that upon his death in 1790, he bequeathed 1,000 pounds sterling to be held in trust for Philadelphia and Boston and that trust was to be expended over 200 years. Now a financial inheritance can be accurately accessed in dollars, but I want you to tell me, what is the value of an artistic heritage? Who calculates the value of Amazing Grace, or Yankee Doodle or Go Down Moses? Oh, those spirituals were the first body of identifiable – purely American musical art.”
Just watched: We enjoyed the new film, Jesus Revolution, starring Kelsey Grammar. We are great fans of his Emmy award winning turn as Dr. Frasier Crane on “Frasier,” so it took me, especially, a few minutes to adjust to this new role, healing with - and from a much different focus.
From Pauls Valley, OK: “A Season of Wows” 2023-24: The Garvin County Choral Society & Sinfonietta will soon be kicking off its calendar, and the first two offerings are: On September 16th and September 18th, it will present “…Mozart’s comic opera, sung in English, “The Marriage of Figaro-On the Ranch,” and then, on Saturday, October 28th they will feature, Larry, Steve, and Rudy – The Gatlin Brothers with the Garvin County Sinfonietta.
Tickets for the Grammy Award winners are already on sale. Check the website, [Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta] for further details. Pauls Valley is: “Not Your Ordinary Small Town-Arts Destination.”
Next week: Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney: Touring the world – today, and then, a bit of a long-ago, and far away backstage ‘drama’ and history of a Broadway musical’s run.
“Once the mind has been stretched by a new idea, it will never again return to its original size.” [Oliver W. Holmes]
Yours, tAs.
Where ARTS Thou? Est: 2006
Content, Create, Connect
For: MES/CDS
8/9/23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.