By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Recent columns have discussed several of the purposes of estate planning, including control over the distribution of assets and minimizing or avoiding various types of taxes.
Estate planning can impact estate tax, gift tax, and the income tax of both you and your heirs.
Although the high exemption level for those taxes makes them inapplicable for most people most people can be subject to capital gains taxes if property is sold prior to death.
Since both death and taxes are inevitable, it is wise to at least minimize your taxes. Clients often say they want to structure their plan so that “the government does not get any of my property.” This is sometimes possible but usually requires advance preparation.
A few ideas, which can minimize income tax for you or your heirs, include:
1. Capital Gains. Holding highly appreciated assets until death so that your heirs receive those assets with a “stepped up basis” often avoids large capital gains that may be associated with those assets. This is especially applicable to common stock or real estate.
2. Charitable Gifts. It is wise to consider charities in your planning. Gifts made while you are living generate charitable deductions that can reduce your income tax while you are still living. Gifts made via your will reduce your taxable estate and/or the income tax payable by your estate.
3. Charitable Trusts. There are many intricate arrangements that use trusts to combine charitable giving with income planning and tax reduction.
It is not appropriate to discuss the complexities of such arrangements, however, the following reviews some of the types of trusts available and highlights some of the benefits of each.
These trusts provide charitable gifts and associated tax deductions to the grantor, sometimes with portions of the principal returned to the grantor.
A. Charitable Remainder Annuity Trust (CRAT). Money is placed into a trust. A fixed amount per year (annuity) is paid back to the grantor during his life. The balance remaining in trust at death goes to selected charities.
Since the annuity is fixed and a person’s life expectancy can be estimated, the balance remaining at death can be actuarially determined. This amount can then be deducted, up front at the time the trust is funded, as a charitable gift.
Benefits: The charity gets a contribution, the individual gets the immediate tax write-off to use now, and the annual cash flow accruing to the grantor from the annuity may be substantially greater than the cash flow that results from a normal investment. This technique provides a charitable gift and deduction as well as continued income flow to the Grantor.
Further, the cash return, which can be guaranteed today is usually 6-7%. This is substantially higher than a normal investment because the annuity includes both income and return of principal.
Cash flow is further increased by the reduction in your annual income tax due to the upfront charitable deduction and your decreased tax.
B. Charitable Lead Trust. A lead trust is the reverse of the charitable remainder trust. A charitable lead trust distributes an annual annuity to a charity and retains a remainder for the grantor’s designated beneficiaries.
Benefits: The grantor gets an up-front charitable deduction for the present value of the annuity payments that will be paid during his lifetime.
On the other hand, trust income accumulates and is not taxed until a later date when the grantor is in a lower tax bracket or after his death.
These examples, though complex, are provided merely to show some of the tools available to merge charitable giving with cash flow generation and astute tax planning.
