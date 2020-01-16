By Dan Barney
In an earlier issue of the Oklahoma Bar Journal there were several articles that addressed various aspects of guardianship. Each article addressed issues which are frequently of concern to clients. With due credit to the authors we will review those topics which are a common concern.
These areas include:
A. Is a formal guardianship necessary? Can a Durable Power of Attorney provide sufficient authority to permit one person to act for the disabled individual?
B. What constitutes a sufficient level of incapacity to justify a guardianship? How is incapacity determined? What if a person is only partly disabled, i.e. their mind is clear but they are physically limited, or vice versa?
C. Who is qualified to act as a guardian?
D. What is a guardian required to do? What documentation and record keeping is required?
E. How is a guardian compensated and what is required to terminate the relationship?
I will address these issues, not only from the guardian’s point of view, but also from the perspective of the ward.
Many of the questions asked by clients relate to their own personal concerns about a future need for someone to provide care for themselves. These issues will be reviewed in the next several weeks.
• Guardianship or Durable Power of Attorney. Phyllis J. Bryce and Cora Collinson Wells write in the Oklahoma Bar Journal article “Comparing and Contrasting a Guardianship with the Durable Power of Attorney Document in the Event of Incapacity.”
“The Oklahoma Supreme Court….makes clear that a guardianship is a ‘massive curtailment of liberty’ and requires ‘the utmost care to ensure that the ward subject to that curtailment receives due process.’ While a guardianship is one method of dealing with incapacity, a DPOA is an alternative more palatable to many of Oklahoma’s aging population.”
So what are some of the differences between a DPOA and a guardianship?
You, yourself make and sign a Durable Power of Attorney while you are still able to do so. You select who will act for you. You define specifically what they can do. You determine when that person may begin acting on your behalf.
You will usually identify certain “trigger” events that make the DPOA effective (such as statements from two physicians or even your own statement of need).
On the other hand, a DPOA can become effective immediately upon signing.
The word “Durable” in the document means that the power of attorney can, in fact, continue to be effective even after your incapacity. This is what enables the DPOA to act as an alternative to guardianship. If the power of attorney is not “Durable” and written to comply with Oklahoma’s law, then it would become void if you became incapacitated.
• Conclusion. As reviewed, a DPOA offers many advantages to you as a way to delegate your care to another in the event of your incapacity. You control who has power to care for you and select what they can do and when they can do it.
However, in some cases the more formal, controlled guardianship proceeding is desirable.
Next week, a look at the guardianship alternative.
