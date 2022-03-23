By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
There are a variety of entities that are commonly used to hold business or income producing assets. As we have discussed previously, a general guideline is, “Trusts hold personal assets; business entities such as LLCs, S Corporations, Partnerships, and C Corporations hold income producing, business assets.”
Last week we reviewed the various considerations related to the use several of these entities. Given this variety of choices, what should you do with your business assets?
The initial answer should be: Do not keep them as your personally owned assets. Why? Liability!
Since there are available several options that provide some degree of protection, why not utilize those benefits. You might have concern about taxation or the existence of a separate tax entity; however, the pass through taxation now available enables you to pass most tax items directly to your own tax return without the double taxation that can be the case with corporations.
• The LLC – Of all the forms of entity available today, perhaps the one that is gaining the most increased usage currently is the LLC (Limited Liability Company). There are primarily two reasons for this:
1. LLC assets cannot be subject to the personal creditors of a member of the LLC. On the other hand, the assets in a partnership, corporation or proprietorship can be seized in some manner if creditors obtain a judgment against the owner.
2. Pass through taxation enables the elimination of separate taxes on the entity. The tax parameters are passed through to the members.
3. The LLC, as a separate entity, provides a degree of protection to its members for suits generated against the LLC itself, similar to that provided by a corporation.
These benefits of the LLC are very favorable when contrasted with the risks inherent in a partnership or sole proprietorship in which liability goes directly to all partners or to the sole owner or with a corporation where the stock can be attached and assets of the corporation sold.
• Example LLCs – So what are typical applications for an LLC form of entity? An LLC form is used for all types of businesses, both large and small but most common examples include:
1. Rental property – residential/commercial
2. Farm/ranch operations
3. Mineral interests/operations
4. Small retail businesses
5. Professional/service companies including professional LLCs for CPAs, doctors, attorneys, etc.
Every situation is different and may require various additional analyses. However, recognizing these considerations, it is understandable why LLCs are so common.
