What to look for with fentanyl

Prescription pills were the start to the opioid epidemic in the 1990s. After there was a crackdown on pill mills, people started turning to the streets to self-medicate.
This has created the problem that now pills are being pressed to look like prescriptions when they are actually Fentanyl.
Fentanyl is powerful and dangerous opioid that has taken over the opioid epidemic.
It is also cheaper than prescription pills and many are buying these fake pills and overdosing from them. It is important to know the signs and how dangerous it is.
