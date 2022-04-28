By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
In recent weeks we have been reviewing various types of entities to hold your assets. Typically, those would be trusts for personal assets or some form of corporation for business assets.
We have examined trusts, LLC’s, S corporations and C corporations. Two other entities are often used, those being a sole proprietorship or partnership.
For most smaller situations, these have lost their advantages and they have been displaced by LLC’s. This is because they are at a significant disadvantage with respect to liability issues.
There is no “corporate veil” to provide protection and at least one partner is exposed to liability in a limited liability partnership.
From a tax standpoint, no double taxation is imposed on any entity except a C corporation, so tax issues are usually not a factor in the selection.
Therefore, a brief review summary of possible entities for your business or personal assets includes the following:
• Trusts: If revocable, they are treated as if the assets in them are your own; income/deductions pass directly to your tax return but personal liability applies as it would to a person.
If irrevocable, the trust can act on its own. It can continue to exist after your death and only income held in the trust is taxed to the trust. Distributed income passes to the tax return of the beneficiaries via a K-1 form.
Liability of the beneficiaries of an irrevocable trust is usually limited by the terms of the trust.
• Corporations: Corporations stand on their own and pay their own taxes.
They do have some liability protection in that the shareholders are not normally liable for the actions of the corporation. Income is taxed twice, once as corporate income, and then dividends are taxed again when distributed to shareholders.
• S Corporations: If a corporation elects “S” status, they will not be taxed directly, but their income will be taxed to the shareholders based upon their pro-rata share of the stock that they own.
• LLC’s: The newest and most advantageous form includes liability protection that is greater than a regular corporation but also includes pass-thru taxation directly to the owners, avoiding double taxation.
The Conclusion: These are very general summaries.
For most small companies or estates the LLC provides benefits and protections that exceed other options. However, the tax and legal ramifications of each are complex and each situation is different. You should consult a knowledgeable person prior to your own selection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.