What we sow, we reap

We cannot plant bitterness and get love. We cannot plant criticism and then get encouragement from other people.
“Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap.” (Galatians 6:7)
Whatever we plant is what we will harvest.
If we plant in the soil of our sinful nature, we will reap destruction.
If we plant in the soil of our spiritual nature, we will harvest everlasting life.
God tells us in the Bible that our sins can affect other people.
For instance, when we are angry and lose our temper with the people around us, we are setting them up to lose their temper with their people –creating a cycle of negativity that keeps repeating and repeating.
We have to change the way we think and how we treat others.
The Bible refers to this as repentance or changing our hearts. We can change our hearts, and when we do, it changes the way we feel. When we change the way we think, it changes the way we act.
When we plant in our spiritual nature, we reap the amazing fruit that God will sow in our lives.
What determines your actions to other people?
“Heavenly Father, I want my thoughts to be in line with Your Word. When Your Word lives within my heart, I will display Your Love and kindness and not criticism. Your Word instructs me on what to think and how to act so I may be a living example of You to others. I thank You for doing Your work in me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
