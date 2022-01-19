What you think controls your life

God is far more interested in changing our minds than in changing our circumstances.
“Keep your heart with all diligence, For out of it spring the issues of life.” (Proverbs 4:23)
Most people want God to take away all their problems, sadness, sickness, pain, and suffering.
But God wants to work on us before our problems because the transformation will not happen in our lives until we renew our minds and our thoughts begin to change.
Our thoughts have a tremendous ability to shape our lives for good or for bad.
For example, maybe a person was told while growing up: “that they were worthless or did not matter.” Then they accepted that thought, even though it was wrong. Now, years later, it shaped their lives. That is why it is important to choose which thoughts we allow to affect us.
“For I delight in the law of God according to the inward man. But I see another law in my members, warring against the law of my mind, and bringing me into captivity to the law of sin which is in my members.” (Romans 7:22-23)
One reason we get mentally drained is that there is a battle in our brains 24 hours a day. It is intense because our minds are our greatest asset and the enemy wants to take our greatest asset.
An unmanaged mind leads to tension, while a managed mind leads to tranquility. Just like an unmanaged mind leads to conflict, while a managed mind leads to confidence.
“For to be carnally minded is death, but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.” Romans 8:6)
When we do not control the way we direct our thoughts, we will experience a large amount of stress in our lives, but a managed mind leads to strength, security, and serenity.
Why is it so important to learn how to manage your mind?
“Heavenly Father, You have said in Your Word for me not to be conformed to this world but to be transformed by the renewing of my mind, that I may prove what is that good, acceptable, and perfect will of You. Only when I read, study, and meditate Your Word will I have that complete peace. I ask for help by Your Holy Spirit, which lives in me to lead, guide, and direct me. Thank You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
