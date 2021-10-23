What's in your go-bag?

By Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready
Most people don’t prepare for disasters until it’s too late. In the last decade, Oklahomans have gone through some of the worst natural disasters in history – tornadoes, floods, earthquakes, and winter storms.
Whenever a disaster strikes, Oklahomans pull together. We roll up our sleeves and get to work on cleaning up the endless piles of debris.
While we cannot prevent another natural disaster from occurring, we can use these past experiences to Get Ready.
Developing a plan in the event of a disaster is one of the most important steps you can take to mitigate your risk. Having a bag packed and ready to go in case of a natural disaster will help you and your family evacuate on short notice.
Here are some of the essential items you should include in your Go-Bag:
Cash: If the power goes out, credit cards won’t work. Keep cash on hand for replenishing supplies.
Medications: Pharmacies might be closed, and hospitals could be overwhelmed. You must pack any necessary medications and assume you may not have access to refills for several days.
A battery-powered radio: If electricity is out and cell towers are down, this is the best way to know what’s happening.
Important documents: Social Security cards, passports, birth certificates, driver’s licenses, and prescriptions could be lost or destroyed in a flood, wildfire, or any natural disaster. Keep copies of these documents in a waterproof container or digital image saved online.
Insurance Information: Keep a record of your insurance company, agent, policy numbers and phone numbers on your cell phone or download your insurance company’s app.
As Oklahoma’s weather can be unpredictable and dangerous, everyone should be prepared for quick evacuation in case of emergency.
Keep your go-bag in a designated place and have it ready in case you have to make a sudden evacuation. Make sure all family members know where the bag is kept. You can find more tips and resources to Get Ready at www.oid.ok.gov/getready/.
For more insurance information, please contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071 or visit our website at www.oid.ok.gov.
