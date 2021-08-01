When films went silent

By Tim Smith
The @ home edition
Normally at this time of the year I would be sharing news about the summer films that have been generating all the buzz. The other day, I was shopping in one of the most successful retail/entertainment centers in our area, and their once thriving mega-movie complex was not only closed – permanently, but it now appears to soon be reopening as a gaming center.
Now, this is no ordinary building as you can well imagine, sitting on prime real estate, and I am contemplating how many games they are going to have to install to make it profitable.
There are still feature films that we have been anxiously waiting to see, the “latest” James Bond, (and supposedly, the last in the Daniel Craig era) heads that list.
When stopping to think about that, where are we going to be able to see it on the screen for which it was created? I happened to notice, and in passing, that someone supposedly “in the know” remarked that the film industry may not survive, at least as we have enjoyed it. I am never that pessimistic; it just may take a bit longer than expected to reemerge.
Speaking of entertainments, I frequently reference the Playbill website for all news coming out of Broadway and the West End in London, and it continues to be a mixed bag of messages, some good and some not so promising . . . This week, it is revolving around the aftermath of the virus inoculations, or lack thereof.
The latter seems to be the case, and I ask myself, why are folks not getting the vaccine?
I am not just referencing the general public; I question the reasoning by the actors and those that support them behind the scenes.
Long awaited performances are already being hyped and then just as quickly, taken down from the advertising cycle. No easy answer for certain.
Did see some footage of Hugh Jackman tap dancing in preparations for his upcoming role in “The Music Man.” Sorry, but the character of Harold Hill that he will be portraying is not the ‘Dancing off to River City’ type.
It’s no telling what they are going to be doing next to this timeless classic; its revival is now scheduled to open next February.
Such are the ‘times’ we are enduring.
A good book goes along with a good movie. I have been downloading on to my Kindle a number of each, and in the case of my growing film library, not having to endure commercials so prevalent even over streaming services, is more than a fair trade off until our commercial screens return.
Like my music, I work hard to make certain I have particular criteria met when saving films to that archive.
First, the film must be one that I can enjoy watching over and over again, like visiting with a dear friend who has lived through the different eras right along-side me.
Secondly, the story must be well-crafted, and by that, I mean, all elements must work harmoniously together, to move the story line forward, nothing particularly shocking or gratuitous. The latter is not quite as easy as you may think.
Food for thought: “This habit of reading, I make bold to tell you, is your pass to the greatest, the purest, and the most perfect pleasure that God has prepared for His creatures. It lasts when all other pleasures fade. It will support you when all other recreations are gone. . . It will make your hours pleasant to you as long as you live.” (Anthony Trollope, 1815-1882)
Stars reached: I have been so impressed over the past few years with the progress that private organizations/individuals have contributed toward space exploration and future colonization.
The Jeff Bezos/Amazon backed Blue Origin adventure, with the female space/aviation pioneer as a member of the crew, shows the results, and they all, at this point, are on the positive scale, when creative applications are realized through teamwork.
Just the other day: July 25, [1975], the original production of “A Chorus Line” opened on Broadway. Go to the Playbill website (for the same day) and then go to the archival photos to savor 45 images from the show. I would like to note that just a few weeks after this opening night, I would begin graduate theatre studies at the University of Arkansas and it too, changed my creative world.
Enjoy seeing you in the “E”dition of the paper.
Remember, there (will soon be) another opening night.
