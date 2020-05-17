When last year seems better than this year

When you are in the middle of a storm, it is hard to imagine that the storm will ever end. When the thunder seems like it is in the room, and the lightning is crackling all around us, we start to think the storm is here to stay. It is overwhelming and scary. We know that eventually, the sun will come out from behind the dark clouds, the sky will clear, and the water will go away.
Convincing our emotions not to listen to our fears is often the challenge.
“Do not say, “Why were the former days better than these?” For you do not inquire wisely concerning this.” (Ecclesiastes 7:10)
When we are parenting prodigals, nervously eyeing our dwindling bank accounts, taking care of aging parents, or going through a health battle, the storm can seem never-ending.
“Then they cry out to the LORD in their trouble, And He brings them out of their distresses. He calms the storm, So that its waves are still. Then they are glad because they are quiet; So He guides them to their desired haven. Oh, that men would give thanks to the LORD for His goodness, And for His wonderful works to the children of men!” (Psalm 107:28-31)
This pandemic has felt the same for most of us. Stress, anxiety, and concern abound over all the unknowns. We have all thought to ourselves at one time or another “what if this never ends? What if we are stuck in our houses forever?”
But, like every storm, it will pass. There might be some damage in its wake, but the waters will recede.
“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18)
During the pandemic, a lot of our freedoms were restricted, removed, or at the least discouraged. After this is over, it is important to stay grateful for our freedoms that were fought so hard for over the centuries and to be thankful for the ability to go to church, peacefully assemble in groups, and to come and go as we please.
Our country’s “new normal” could look a little different than it was before the pandemic, but there will be a new normal. Life will resume.
The question becomes, will you be ready? Will you forget the lessons you learned during this pandemic? Will you have a permanently grateful heart, focused on thanksgiving, and ever counting your blessings?
“Heavenly Father, as I know my times are in Your hand, I will walk in confidence in Your Word. As I have the submissive heart of obedience to Your Word, nothing can take me out of the confident place I have in You. I will rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything I will give thanks; for this is the will of You, God, in Christ Jesus for me. I will have a permanently grateful heart, focused on thanksgiving, and ever counting my blessings. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
