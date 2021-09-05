Most Believers spend all their time seeking what God has to give them and no time seeking God himself. God gives us promises in the Bible about those who seek Him.
“The Lord looks down from heaven upon the children of men, To see if there are any who understand, who seek God.” (Psalm 14:2)
When we are praying for healing and restoration, it is okay to want a miracle. But we need to seek God first, not a miracle, a sign, prosperity, or a thousand other things that we ask of God.
Our prayers need to be: “God, I want to know you.” When we seek God, we get everything else.
“if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14)
We need to seek God, not just His blessing.
That means that, whether or not we get the answer we want, we will find joy in knowing God better. Whether or not we get what we think is best for us, we will be satisfied with what God thinks is best for us.
When we are going through a challenging time, seek God even more than our deliverance from our pain.
“But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.” (Hebrews 11:6)
This is not a casual pastime. Do not seek God in our spare time after we are finished with work or as if we have nothing to do.
Make getting to know God better the primary focus of our lives.
“I love those who love me, And those who seek me diligently will find me.” (Proverbs 8:17)
It’s rare to find someone serious about seeking God. Most of us want just enough of God to bless us but not to change us.
We do not become athletes in our spare time. In the same way, we do not become faithful disciples of Jesus by giving Him our leftovers.
Give God our first and best, and God will do the same for us.
How can you start your prayers so that you thank God first for who He is and not just what He has given you?
“Heavenly Father, I give to You the first of my day. I want to not only choose You first, but I want to be attentive to what Your Word is saying. I will seek You diligently and faithfully each day, and then I will have a fulfilled life in You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.