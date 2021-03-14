By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
Where A r [ts] Thou?
From EFA’s town: I thought a great deal about you all this past week as I was preparing this visit, especially in light of recent developments where we are seeing states begin to re-open, and with that, the anticipation of gathering in groups once again.
I hope that we don’t quickly abandon the many benefits of Zoom/FaceTime technological advances.
That will take time to digest, in the meantime, I attended a quarterly Zoom book study/panel discussion, sponsored by a local library, of Joe Ellis’, “Founding Brothers: The Revolutionary Generation.”
My “take home” from the nearly two-hour discussion was the depth and breadth of the panel’s preparation. They each took a section of the book to review, with slides and photos in many cases, and then opened up for questions.
Secondly, the political climate in the late 18th and early 19th centuries was certainly not calm and complete with decorum, the punches thrown from both sides of the aisle were certainly reminiscent of our recent election season.
Finally, the direct application of this discussion format in our ever-present sheltering world is a neat fit. Consider how enjoyable it would be to have a regular book study time with family and friends, via Zoom/FaceTime.
Mark Twain once stated: “It is noble to teach oneself, but still nobler to teach others – and less trouble.”
“Where is Uncle Oscar?” Trust me, you are not alone in asking that question.
Only last week did I realize that I had totally forgotten about this significant cultural event, the ceremonies encompassing the presentation of the Academy Awards, the “Oscar,” for new work released the previous year. I then realized that like all ‘events’ in this virus year, the original date, usually in February, had been moved, forward in this case, to April 25th. With all the calendar shifting going on, it’s a wonder I try to schedule anything.
Anyway – The nominations for the awards are going to be announced tomorrow, March 15th, so be sure to check your favorite online sources for that listing.
I do have to applaud the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, sponsor of the Oscar, for working hard to ensure that all film work, not just those with a theatrical release, will continue to be considered. To learn the details of this unprecedented year in Oscar history, please visit the Academy’s official website.
For JL. If I may: This past year, I lost a dear friend of 37 years who was a film aficionado of the first order, as well as being a creative inspiration to me, and so many others, on many levels.
JL was an accomplished writer, actor, both on stage and screen, director, and above all else, a true believer in the power of collaboration, especially through film. Every year, we would share our thoughts on the Oscar ceremony almost immediately after the conclusion of their telecast.
I would call him, and over the next hour, and on occasion, well into the new night, we would just revel in what had transpired. He did most of the talking, and that was “OK” with me. I learned more about film in those conversations than one could imagine, and I don’t believe we missed one of those evenings in our nearly four-decade friendship, most of which was spent living in different parts of the country.
As each Oscar season rolled around, I so looked forward to being able to share with readers some of our conversations – and for an added bit of fun, his prognostications as to who would take home the top prizes.
If I had been a gambling man, I probably could have made some money using his list, he was able to ‘read’ the industry so well.
I will miss those evenings; I miss his friendship – his support. This column’s yearly Oscar highlight, from this time forward, will be dedicated to JL’s memory. How he would have relished its expanding nomination landscape, it is, after all, all about the work.
Oscar season note: During the period when the Oscar nominations begin, March 5th, and its award night, and this is an informal survey, 16 other awards are also beginning/ending their award nomination and/or presentation cycle. Can you imagine the number of tux and gown rentals that makes? Staggering, and not counting the chicken dinners served. Only in “La La Land.”
Enjoy seeing you in this local pap’E’r – and maybe sooner than we think, at the local movie house.
