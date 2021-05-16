Where the corn really was '. . . as high as an elephant's eye'

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou
“There is no trick being a humorist when you have the whole government working for you.” (Will Rogers)
Creativity squared: It is hard for me to believe, at times, that it has been a year since this column first appeared online in the “E”-dition of the Democrat.
If I might, it began when it appeared that we were going to be in for a long and challenging period of staying at home and I wanted to share thoughts on how that time might be used with an eye toward creativity, and as an extension of the weekly paper edition that had been running since 2006.
Thank you for your support and hopefully it has brought you some enjoyment, and maybe an activity or two that you and your family were able to implement. The virus journey is not quite over, so stay turned in to these pages for some new and interesting information in the months to come.
Summer theatre-First Theatre: “Hey kids, let’s do that musical!” During the summers of 1971 and 1972 I would return to the Missouri theater where just the summer before, I had taken my first major steps into seriously considering a career on the professional side of the entertainment business.
A serious and committed amateur for certain, being thrown together with so many talented individuals in close quarters under serious production schedules was a whole world removed from “doing that summer musical” under the watchful eye of teachers and coaches at my high school.
I love to mention to folks that might be interested in working in and around these summer stages of my first professional contract. As is famously stated in “Pirates of The Caribbean,” and (somewhat paraphrased here), that agreement was, in actuality, . . . “more what (they called) guidelines, than actual rules.” I don’t recall having signed on any dotted line, yet I was working, building a credential and was paid actual cash while enjoying free room and board. In the middle of farming country, there was not much to do anyway, so the cash was mainly to keep the car filled up.
We would begin our work week at approximately 10 on Monday morning, (and “contractually”) were working until that coming Sunday evening, same time.
Our work day was split into three primary functions; we were performing the current production in the evening, rehearsing for the next show in the afternoon and were auditioning for the one that would follow the latter in the morning hours.
In other words, eating, sleeping and recreation were fine, unless there was work to be done. And there was always work to be done. My one great fear: Saying a line in the current production that I had learned earlier that day from the upcoming show. Seriously, a major concern with three works swimming around in one’s head.
Over three seasons, I had roles in nine productions, three of which were in leading roles, and if not on stage, I was on one of the many technical crews that either ran the show behind the curtain, or “the house,” meaning that I worked the concession stand, handed out programs, whatever needed to be done.
I would not trade those nearly 10 months in the beautiful farmlands of Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska for anything in the world.
Normally, at this juncture I would be focusing on Broadway’s (eventual) re-opening, and as that appears to be some time out, to keep you up to date, I want to remind you of my primary source for all things New York City and its theater community, and that is Playbill.com. I invite you to check it out, especially if you are planning to make a trip to that part of the country later in the year.
For example, the long-awaited revival of “The Music Man” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster looks to (probably) begin rehearsals in the near future for a (now planned-pending) December 2021 preview opening series and a full run schedule beginning in February 2022. That anticipation is exciting to even contemplate.
“. . . to reach the port of Heaven, we must sail sometimes with the wind and sometimes against it – but we must sail, and not drift, nor lie at anchor.”
(Oliver Wendell Holmes)
I enjoy seeing you in the “E” paper
Remember, there is always an opening night
t A s
[For EFA-62]
(This is the @ home edition of Where A r [ts] Thou by Tim Smith)
[Since 5/20]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.