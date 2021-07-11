'Where the wind comes sweeping down the plain'

By Tim Smith
Where ARTS Thou?
The @ Home Edition
Nope, not referring to the Great State of Oklahoma as such this week, but focusing on our recent travels to another section in the heart of the country, and that is the lush and fertile fields of central Illinois with its seemingly endless miles of corn, soybeans and other crops that will soon be ready for the fall harvest.
“Knee high by the 4th of July” is certainly not a problem for those that make their living by growing these crops.
This may seem to be a tad odd for a column supporting the arts and the creativity unlocked in their creation, but stay with me on this. What I learned during our four days is that I really need to invest in a good camera. Yes, my phone can capture wonderful images, but what I saw needs to be locked for all time in technology that will do justice to its breathtaking vastness.
How was your holiday? Fortunately, there will not be a problem with fireworks displays in Illinois, I have never experienced such a wet spring, early summer. On one leg of our trip, I drove through such heavy rain I was not sure we were going to make it to our destination.
If you were beginning to wonder what the reopening of Broadway might look like, the productions, the performers, the theatres are all lining up for this fall on a limited basis, and, looking like they will hit the ground in full force after the Thanksgiving to Christmas break.
If you are planning to hop a plane and head for the holidays in the “Big Apple,” there may be productions that have not opened or are in previews, so please check out their status before making final plans.
That is two holiday seasons without Broadway at full tilt, and that is still a sobering thought.
Anyway, with the way the calendar is filling up, it will be hard to keep you up to date on all that is transpiring, so as a reminder, check out the Playbill.com website for all things Broadway. It is a valuable resource.
That new Broadway calendar will feature a revival of the Neil Simon comedy classic, “Plaza Suite” starring Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick that looks to be great fun. “Harry Potter and The Cursed Child” will return, and in this ‘new’ edition, it will be performed as a single production, not a two-parter as originally conceived/staged.
Believe it or not, “The Shark is Broken,” a ‘comedic’ play based on the behind the scenes ‘drama’ while filming the Spielberg classic, “Jaws,” is also on tap. Just glad that it is not a musical. Don’t laugh, musicals have been made from all angles, and covering all manner of subjects.
I am one of the only living persons, except my 98-year-old Mom, who attended with me, that saw “Gone With The Wind” as a musical. Yes, a true story, in London.
I don’t believe it made the trip across the Atlantic, and trust me, that was a bit of good luck.
I am also looking forward to one day, being able to once again, talk here about feature films and concerts, among other communal art forms. As a nation, being unable to celebrate the arts in public ways has diminished our spirit. It will take some time to regain that momentum, and trusting that we can.
Keep those fingers crossed.
Enjoy seeing you in the ‘E’dition of the Democrat.
Remember, there is always (at least one more) opening night.
