Whitebead School just west of Pauls Valley is among 18 schools selected to receive a grant from the Oklahoma Education Technology Trust for the 2021-2022 school year.
Established to provide the latest technologies and teacher training to Oklahoma schools, OETT, administered by Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, is awarding each of the 18 schools with $40,000 to purchase new technology equipment.
Additionally, each school will receive professional development through OETT’s partnership with the K20 Center at the University of Oklahoma.
Each school will use the funds to purchase items including, but not limited to, Apple iPads, Google Chromebooks, Microsoft Surface Tablets and various robotics and virtual reality equipment.
Teachers will also receive monthly professional development focused on integrating technology to enhance authentic, real-world learning in their classrooms.
“Through the events of the past year, we have seen our world become more reliant upon technology and the vital role it played in our education system,” said Communities Foundation of Oklahoma Executive Director Teresa Rose Crook.
“OETT is proud to be in the business of helping schools bridge the gap between their students and the necessary technology skills they need for their future.”
