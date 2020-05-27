Whitebead official gets big honor

The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA) has announced Lou Ann Wood of Whitebead Public Schools is the District 16 Superintendent of the Year.
Wood will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA) Summer Leadership Conference Virtual Experience scheduled for June 4.
OASA annually recognizes outstanding administrators who:
• demonstrate successful experience in top level educational administration.
• have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education.
• can inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others.
• have a record which evidences continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences including skills in human relations and the stamina to cope with the pressures of the job.
• have the ability to speak for education on all levels with special emphasis on the district level.
• have made contributions to educational administration.
“Selecting administrators of the year is always exciting,” said Dr. Pam Deering, CCOSA/OASA executive director.
“I am especially proud of these awardees this school year who have faced more challenges than any of us could have expected. They have worked tirelessly to ensure the most success possible for their students and school communities.
“Lou Ann Wood is among some of the best Oklahoma administrators. We’re so proud to recognize her efforts.”
OASA has 20 Districts that consist of multiple counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their OASA District.
Wood was born in Pauls Valley and graduated from Pauls Valley High School. Her mother, Rosa
Mary Edgar, was a special education teacher for 23 years with the Pauls Valley School District.
Wood says she always puts students first with any decision that she makes. Her goal is to strive for excellence everyday and to make her school district the absolute very best place to educate
children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.