||||
Whitebead play
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Sandra K. Henning of Lexington passed away February 12, 2022 in Purcell, Oklahoma at the age of 77 years.
Marlin Ray Flinn of Elmore City, Okla., was born on June 14, 1948 in Chloe, West Virginia. He passed away on February 12, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Okla., at the age of 73 years.
Jimmy Leon Dehart, 75, of Pauls Valley Oklahoma gained his angel wings February 8, 2022.
Roy William Rogers, age 78, of Dougherty passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Sulphur, Okla. Roy was born December 27, 1943 in Fontana, Calif., the older of two children born to Lena Mae (Wade) and Robert Stoney Rogers.
Melinda McElroy Keeley, 73, was born January 19, 1949 in Norman, Okla., to Franklin D. “Pete” McElroy and Lucy Ellen Roberts McElroy. She passed away at Norman Regional Hospital on January 26, 2022.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Fight erupts at high school basketball playoff
- Airlift help comes after wreck
- Garvin County Public Records
- Injury wreck later turns tragic
- Panthers blow big lead rally past Lexington
- Garvin County Public Records
- It's an event for new CM
- County jail gets tribal OK
- One-man clean-up crew
- Lady Panthers use early run for win over Lexington
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.