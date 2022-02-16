Whitebead play

Renée Mackey-Myler (front right) of the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group will direct the Whitebead School play, “The Real Story of Red Riding Hood,” during performances at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 8. Whitebead music teacher Deanna Higgins (front left) is with the cast of Addy Pletcher, Avary Hammonds, Patty Alvarado, Gabby Arroyo, Mia Walker, Aiden Wheeler, (top from left) Nathan Gonzalez, Bailey Bolte, Daylee O’Bryant, Brody Brown, MacKenzie Davis and Evey Satterfield.

