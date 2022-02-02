A group of Whitebead students recently got their time in the spotlight for a program with the Oklahoma City Thunder professional basketball team.
Students last semester took part in an activities that are part of a program highlighted online.
Science Museum Oklahoma has partnered up with Devon Energy and the OKC Thunder to bring students activities that challenge them to think outside the box and develop problem-solving skills around questions that focus on STEM principals.
For Whitebead it was students in Jacque Hobson’s fifth grade STEAM class, which adds art to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), that took on the challenges.
These students were named among the December Devon Thunder Explorers winning classrooms and are now seen on the Thunder’s website.
The Devon Thunder Explorers December activity was Mopping Up the Competition.
With this one students experimented with fabrics to clean basketball floors from oil, water and dust. Then using clothespins they created a mop prototype.
The November activity was A Thirst to Win.
Students learned about sweat and importance of hydration and replacing nutrients lost. They performed experiments with potatoes, having a control model, one with salt water and another with plain water.
Hobson describes the activities as fun and aligned to Oklahoma’s state educational standards.
“You do the projects and they select the winners,” Hobson said.
With the Whitebead students for the November activity they sliced potatoes and experimented to see the differences when placed in water, salt water and those left alone.
Winners received a $500 prize as there were a total of 13 Whitebead students in the class from the first semester of the current school year.
