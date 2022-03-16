Whitebead's Mr. Dave sweeps into national honor

Dave Martin, a custodian at Whitebead School, is a finalist in the national 2022 Custodian of the Year contest sponsored by Cintas Corporation.
This contest recognizes all the “dedicated and hard-working custodians” as the winner will receive $10,000 cash and lots more in products and training.
For the last 40 years, Mr. Dave has become fully ingrained in the Whitebead School community – from being a bus driver in the morning and afternoon to keeping the halls clean during the day.
There are days when he will start his day at 4 a.m. and he doesn’t go home until dark to make sure the school is a safe and clean place.
Students love coming to school each morning see his smiling, friendly face. He regularly participates in school functions, events and meetings during the year and takes the time to get to know everyone at the school – he knows nearly every student’s name who attends school in Whitebead, even after four decades!
The best part is the public can vote online to try and help Dave Martin be crowned as the top custodian in the nation.
With the campaign already underway and continuing through April 15, the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite custodian at custodianoftheyear.com.
The top 10 finalists in the 2022 Custodian of the Year contest include:
1. Rigoberto (Rigo) Bedolla – Las Animas Elementary School (Gilroy, Calif.)
2. Becky Burkhart – Chadwick School (Chadwick, Mo.)
3. Gerald Carter – Pike Road Elementary School (Pike Road, Ala.)
4. Frank DiPaolo – Washington Irving Elementary School (Oak Park, Ill.)
5. Lydell Henderson – Presidential Park Elementary School (Middletown, N.Y.)
6. Ilka Jenkins – Bricker Elementary School (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
7. Raymond Johnson – Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond, Va.)
8. James Lewis – Beltsville Academy (Beltsville, Md.)
9. David (Dave) Martin – Whitebead Public School (Pauls Valley, Okla.)
10. Louis (Lou) McCullen – Pohatcong Township School (Phillipsburg, N.J.)
The finalist with the most public votes will receive the $45,000 grand prize.
