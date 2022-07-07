By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Estate planning is a unique exercise in that it is forward looking. Although it is based upon compilation of previously acquired assets and actions this action requires that you look ahead to predict situations that may occur in the future.
If you can do that you can head off potential problems for your family and your heirs.
Such planning is proactive and often highlights things that need to be done now rather than in the future. A good plan can include a variety of options and techniques.
Various maneuvers permit possible tax savings or the avoidance of probate.
But one factor remains constant in every case – you must identify all of your assets. This may be, perhaps, one of the most overlooked requirements.
A complete list will be required whether you have a trust and whether you have a will or not.
Further, who is the best person to identify what you own and to document your intentions re its distribution or management after your death?
That really is you, yourself, but in some cases the job must be done by someone other than the decedent; rather it is often left for a son, daughter or other relative who must rely on files, letters, account statements or deed records.
Thus, often the estate inventory is one of the most difficult elements of probate for the personal representative.
Consequently, we see there are many benefits to planning – some of which are not the will, trust or other document.
Planning while you are in good health should begin with identification of your estate. This includes identification of all of your property – home, real estate, life insurance, bank accounts, investment accounts, pensions, stocks, bonds, etc.
That definition will not only enable the development of an optimum plan for transfer of those assets but can also prevent hours of time being spent by your heirs in looking through your files, piles, and mail.
