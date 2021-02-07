Today’s Bible verse talks about one of the most important things we can know in life, who we really are.
When we know who we really are, it changes how we feel about ourselves, how we treat others, and how we relate to God.
“The Spirit Himself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God, and if children, then heirs—heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ, if indeed we suffer with Him, that we may also be glorified together.” (Romans 8:16-17)
Who we really are is who God says we are. Our value comes from what God says about us.
It is no longer about what we’ve done or what has been done to us. It is all about our value to God.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
When we feel unloved, when we feel like no one cares, we can take comfort that God always does.
God always tells us who we really are. When we get a picture of how God sees us, it will change what we think, say, and do.
God sees us through the cross and the blood of Jesus. God sees us as someone who has value because God was willing to give everything He had to redeem us.
Today be encouraged by what today’s Bible verse tells us. We are a Child of God.
“Heavenly Father, as I have accepted Your Son’s sacrifice on the cross, Your Spirit bears witness with my spirit that I am a child of You, and if a child then an heir of You and joint heir with Christ. Your love is so Great towards me as You have given me everlasting life in You. Thank You for Jesus and His resurrected life given for me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
