By Dan Barney
Effective planning is the result of a defined and meaningful purpose. It is important to define a purpose and an objective in order to develop a good plan.
Have you ever considered what specific purpose your estate plan should fulfill? Defining your purpose is perhaps one of the most important parts of planning and, thus, should be done before any documents or specific decisions are made.
What is the purpose behind the planning completed by most people? Consider the following variety of purposes that have triggered the planning of various clients.
1. To control disposition of assets.
a. To prevent certain persons from receiving your assets.
b. To protect your own children in the case of a second marriage.
c. To establish a charitable legacy.
2. To avoid probate.
3. To avoid taxes of all types including: estate tax, gift tax, capital gains taxes, and ordinary income taxes.
4. To provide for specific needs of a future generation.
5. To provide security for you and your spouse.
a. To provide financial security.
b. To provide for others to assist with health or financial matters if you are unable.
6. To establish a family legacy.
7. To qualify for assistance programs such as Medicaid.
8. To provide Asset Protection.
This is by no means an exhaustive list of the motives and intent behind planning. However, it does demonstrate the broad range of consideration and purpose that may affect your planning decisions.
Prior to developing a specific plan, consider your specific objectives and what you want to accomplish. When your purpose is clear, it is much easier for a professional to assist in developing a customized plan for your situation.
Next week, we will review some of the available tools and techniques that are available to meet these specific purposes in your planning.
