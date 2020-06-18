Why words matter

Words have the power to bless and to curse us. According to today’s Proverb, we need to watch our words carefully and think before we speak. We need to understand how much our words matter because there is either life or death in our words.
“Death and life are in the power of the tongue, And those who love it will eat its fruit.” (Proverbs 18:21)
If we love to talk, we will eat the fruit of our words. Perhaps we know the phrase, “You will eat your words.”
Words can condemn us. If we have a habit of losing control of what we say, whether it is to curse, gossip, brag, lie, or anything else, we need God’s help to say the right words at the right time. We will eat the fruit of our tongue, bitter or sweet.
“For we all stumble in many things. If anyone does not stumble in word, he is a perfect man, able also to bridle the whole body.” (James 3:2)
The tongue is not as capable of producing force as a leg or even the jaw, but its power is measured by its damage and the life it can bring. The tongue is mentioned over a hundred times in the Bible. We should take great care with the words we have come out of our mouths.
One way that Jesus is revealed is as the Word made flesh.
Words are powerful. God spoke the world into being; God has also given us the power over our words. It takes words to bless someone, and it takes words to curse someone.
Our words can be damaging through lies, gossip, profanity, negativity, and anger.
As we examine our lives, we will want to change our word patterns, the words that we speak are a reflection of what is going on in our hearts. If we are negative, then negative words will start to flow out of our mouths.
“A good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart brings forth evil. For out of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaks.” (Luke 6:45)
How can we change our hearts so that words of life, not death, flow from our mouths?
We have to start by recognizing that we cannot change our hearts. That work is up to God.
If we look at our words and do not see Jesus reflected in them, we have to turn to God and ask Him to change our hearts and give us words of grace, truth, and healing.
What do your words say about yourself?
“Heavenly Father, Death and life are in the power of my tongue; I will eat of its fruit. As my mouth speaks, I will to speak words of life that come from Your Word of life, not the words of death. I have the Holy Spirit within. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
