Wild game from field to table

Noble Research Institute in Ardmore will host a How to Get Your Game from Field to Table workshop from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at Noble Research Institute Pavilion.
During this workshop, hunters can make the most of their bounty through proper handling, preparation and cooking game.
Noble Research Institute wildlife consultants will demonstrate the skills necessary to bring native game from the field to culinary masterpiece.
“Bringing the gifts of our hunt from the field to the table can be one of the most rewarding experiences in outdoor recreation,” said Will Moseley, Noble Research Institute wildlife and fisheries consultant.
Attendees will learn about:
• Proper post-harvest animal handling for multiple species of both large and small game
• Proper meat handling and packaging techniques
• Various cooking techniques
The workshop will conclude with a presentation of favorite recipes. Participants will enjoy taste testing and have an opportunity to share their own stories and recipes with fellow hunters.
Hunters, homesteaders and chefs wanting to learn how to prepare wild game are encouraged to attend.
Preregistration is requested. The fee is $25 for those who register on or before Dec. 5 and $35 for those who register later. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events.
