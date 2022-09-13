Maysville is inviting anyone and everyone to the annual Wiley Post Festival coming on Saturday, Sept. 17.
It's all set to get started at 10 a.m. as a car show will be joined by a parade at 11 a.m.
Also featured are cheerleaders and band members performing, crafts, vendors and food.
For more, contact Janet Dinwiddie, director of the Maysville Public Library.
The Wacker Park Family Campout is this weekend in Wacker Park.
Check in starts at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 as campers can pitch tents between the bandshell and Rotary Rose Garden for all-night event featuring family games, crafts and campfire under the stars.
Dinner and breakfast are included as the all-night campout wraps up the following morning, Sept. 17.
The cost is $10 per person and kids under 3 are free.
Participants must be pre-registered in advance at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
The Pauls Valley Arts Council will present its next Fifth Friday Art Walk on the evening of Sept. 30.
Set to go from 5:55 to 9 p.m. that night, the event again features art, music, food trucks, a silent auction and door prizes.
Art will be displayed at various sites in the local downtown area, including the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center.
The event will also be the official launch of a barn quilt trail in PV.
Coming to big screens in Pauls Valley this fall is a brand new film festival.
Called the Red Brick Road Film Festival, the event is planned for Oct. 14-16.
The festival is accepting the work of filmmakers right now, which during the event this fall can be screened by the public at a handful of sites in Pauls Valley. More can be found online.
