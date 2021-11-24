Winding down, but only slightly

By Tim Smith
I have been enjoying walking down memory lane over the past year reflecting back on my graduation from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, the “Class of 1971.”
With my degree, I would earn teacher certification in theater and what was then known as speech studies. Through my student teaching, I was able to instruct in the classroom and serve as a directing assistant for the school’s production of the musical classic “Oliver.”
Now, if memory serves, I believe my major contribution to the upcoming performances was guiding two student actors who had minor character roles work through their scenes.
Funny, “Oliver” was the first musical that provided me the opportunity to take on a small solo spot, and just over two decades later, I had been cast as one of the very same characters that I had coached at that high school.
Sadly, a new job took us away so was never able to perform the part – in what has proven to be my last – ‘almost but not quite,’ musical role. I do miss the ‘biz.'
Drury’s preparation would know few boundaries. Next month, the importance of theater and the growth of the community.
“Musically speaking,” and let’s return to The American Academy of Achievement and single out two more luminaries, and who better than Harold Prince and Stephen Sondheim. Long time readers of this work will certainly recognize these names and the importance they have played in my career, both on and off stage.
Mr. Prince: “All you need as a young person is one person who you respect to say, ‘You can do this. Do it!'”
Each time I am asked to reflect on the path taken, I am always drawn back to those who guided the talents that I had been given. They saw that spark, and were able to ignite it, from junior high school through graduate school, the educators at my ‘academy’ not only prepared me for a stage career, but set me along paths that I would never have imagined. The key element in all of that, was trusting in my creative instincts.
Mr. Prince was my ‘department chairman,’ and over the intervening years, since his passing in 2019, I have continued to study and contemplate his gifts to the musical theatre.
From the Academy’s website: “In the 1970s, Prince embarked on an intense collaboration with his old friend, Stephen Sondheim, creating a series of productions that marked a high point in the development of musical theater. Their first venture, Company (1970), was an episodic ensemble piece, depicting the relationships of one bachelor and his circle of married friends, adrift in contemporary Manhattan… Company took home a Tony for Best Musical, and another Best Director prize for Prince.”
By the time his career had ended, Mr. Prince had won an astounding 21 Tony awards.
Mr. Sondheim: “Art, in itself, is an attempt to bring order out of chaos.” From his Academy interview:
“Sondheim made a historic breakthrough as both composer and lyricist with Company…The show marked a sharp break with Broadway’s past, and established Sondheim as the most inventive and daring composer working in the musical theater. Company was Sondheim’s first collaboration with director Harold Prince…Sondheim’s second collaboration with Prince as director, Follies, (1971), paid masterful tribute to the song styles of Broadway’s past…His next production, A Little Night Music, (1973), (is an) elegant, waltz-based score and (its) warm humor charmed audiences on both sides of the Atlantic, while its signature song, 'Send in the Clowns,' became an unexpected pop standard. Sondheim received Tony Awards for the music and lyrics of all three of these shows. The following year, the winning composer thanked Sondheim 'for not writing a show this year.'”
Foot-notes: I was fortunate to see all three of these collaborations, with the original casts. I was at the stage door of the Alvin Theatre after seeing Company when Mr. Prince and Mr. Sondheim arrived to meet the cast. It was also the first performance after the production, and the duo, had won their respective Tony’s.
Even more poignantly: This was Mr. Sondheim’s first Tony after years of labor. The chairman of his ‘academy’ had been Oscar Hammerstein II.
A very happy Thanksgiving.
