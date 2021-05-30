Winding down is never easy

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
[Since 5/20]
But then again, we just completed two weeks of travel, to the tune of nearly 3,000 miles, so I probably should not complain.
Greetings from the soggy plains of North Texas, where at the time of this writing, the heavy spring rains had finally let up enough so that I could hear the music playing over my home office PC. I mean, let’s never look that gift horse in the mouth, as the Lord provides the gentle rains, we shall be always grateful.
Postscript: I was sharing with colleagues recently, that one of the most impactful images that I retained from those recent travels was the fact that I saw very few turtles that were not able to complete their journey across the roads. I always look to that image when I begin to lose hope in the human condition.
In the final analysis of that, there IS the turtle, who wins the race by the way. I sometimes forget that, in my rabbit lifestyle of late.
So, anyway – While weather news is at the forefront, I have been following for the better part of this year, the unfolding story @ Carne Golf Links on the Western coast of Ireland. The team there is working day and night to bring the Irish PGA Championship to fans the first part of August. Their challenges, certainly compounded by the virus – and other forces of nature, I felt would fit nicely into this format.
Here is the latest update from a lady who is one of the leaders in this effort, and in her own words:
“Planning for the PGA Championship is going well, and we are currently working on teams to fill the Pro-Am competition which includes the Championship on 4th August. We are over half way there with our teams, and we are also working on some local celebrity attendees to add a bit of interest. That will be announced later . . . Sponsorship is also going well, and we are overwhelmed with the generosity of both local and national businesses, given the unprecedented year of trading through the Covid crisis, and the terrible impacts on many businesses, their generosity is outstanding and is a real sign of their commitment to community and place. Work is on-going on the Course, some damage earlier in the year caused by heavy rains has now abated and the ground is recovering nicely, thanks to the expert attention of our greenskeepers. Speaking of which, we were delighted to have been awarded the accolade of the Best Links Course in Connacht (aka the West of Ireland), by the Golfers Guide to Ireland, and the whole team here are thrilled-such a lovely start to our re-opening, it is looking likely that Ireland will be open to visitors again shortly, and our economy is in the last stages of full re-opening, with our vaccination programme steadily progressing, so all in all a very positive time for us all here, after a year and a half of turbulence. Brighter days are coming for sure!”
Speaking of golf: How about 50-year-old Phil Mickelson becoming golf’s oldest major championship winner as he took home the Wanamaker Trophy in winning the 2021 PGA Championship. Well. Done.
T's-tube: I have enjoyed having our 26-year-old son staying with us as we have caught up on many of the classic, black and white films of the '40s and '50s and recently I savored “Going My Way” with Oscar turns by Bing Crosby for best actor and Barry Fitzgerald for supporting actor. Next week, should those awards have been reversed.
Secondly, I will be sharing a recent video offering that features the Book of Mark from the Bible, in the capable hands of a storyteller who “Tells (and not reads) the entire Gospel of Mark . . .through One Voice. No frills. No theatrics. Just one extraordinary story.”
Sat in on the monthly zoom update from the team that is running Chino Community Theatre in Chino, California and whereas the news is getting better for the state, re-opening in the middle of June as it stands now, the other side of the operational coin is a bit tarnished. It appears that pending legislation governing “the smallest nonprofit performing arts companies…” may greatly impact their ability to remain viable. A summary may be forthcoming.
EFA’s Town: A colleague, who along with his wife, are highly skilled amateur photographers and in 2019, completed a trip to South America, in particular, an area near the Equator, to collect images of the magnificent yet allusive jaguar.
They brought these encounters to a local camera club, and the approximately 100 of the more than 25K images captured, (of all manner of wildlife, not just the jaguar), the presentation included a soundtrack of mating and nesting calls. Stunning.
Enjoy seeing you in the “E” paper.
Memorial Day is also a special time, please pause to remember those that serve, and served. God Bless America.
Remember, there is always an opening night.
t A s
[For EFA-62]
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
