Winding down, the fairways

“…in all arts it is training that brings art to perfection.” {Mark Twain}
A spoiler alert: This is not exactly about the arts, but please read on. As you are reading this over your morning coffee, I will be watching the final round of the PGA Golf Championship, being conducted over the fabled links of Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The second of the year’s four major tournaments, (the first being The Masters), it is a rare occurrence when a competition of this magnitude is, quite literally, at least for our family, staged in our backyard.
I have been at the tournament since the opening round, and I am looking forward to bringing reflections on the event to you, and that always includes stories that are being updated, or will be having new chapters added to their evolving narrative.
Which will be more compelling? Wait and see, as I know I am.
I, for one, will be watching four story lines unfold:
1]. Tiger Wood’s continued return;
2]. Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia’s reception by the crowds;
3]. The drama surrounding Jordan Spieth and the fact that if he should win, he will join a very elite club that has won the sport’s “Grand Slam,” (and of course, he is from Texas);
4]. How the sold-out crowd responds to the freedom to once again be together to celebrate and simply enjoy a major sporting event.
There will be a great deal to absorb in just four days, and isn’t that exciting to anticipate. Given the fact that two of our four sons will be with me, makes this edition to our family history even sweeter.
This is the first time that our schedules have meshed so that we can enjoy time together in a sport that we all enjoy.
Let’s now head back to the arts, more specifically theater, as the 75th Tony Award nominations for work on Broadway (from early May 2021 through late April 2022). were released on May 9th.
By this time, you have probably had the chance to check out how your favorites came out, and for me, the major story is how the recent, and highly touted, revival of the 1964 musical “Funny Girl” (that stared Barbra Streisand as comedienne, Fanny Brice), was presented with only one Tony nomination. One!
Just maybe: “It’s not nice to fool with Mother Nature!” Anyway, that is a major rejection by the members of the Tony nomination committee. Not really sure why this occurred, (one never really does), but this is a column on the arts, and so, a few thoughts for contemplation.
This is the first major revival of the 1964 original, and when coupled with the fact that it is a star vehicle, this edition’s Fanny Brice, Beanie Feldstein’s, performance was met with a large number of tepid to negative reviews. She was particularly cited for her lack of vocal strength in the show’s pivotal numbers, and so, I ask myself, as the committee most certainly did: “Why was she cast?”
Secondly, given the fact that there were apparently significant changes made to the original book of the musical, when combined with her more than lack-luster leadership, they were just too much for this production’s team to overcome.
It is always a sad commentary for our national theater when so much time and effort, and major dollars, are expended to bring these major works to the Broadway stage. Then, to be met with such a public (and) negative response, I hope the theater god’s will look favorably and this “not so funny” musical will stay open long enough to recoup at least some of the investment dollars of its backers.
That’s show biz.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our town – and (hopefully) along the “street of dreams.”
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby!
