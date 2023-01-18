Winter weather warms up for opry

Winter time was more like a warm spring night for the Pauls Valley Opry's recent first show of the new year.
Plans for one of the opry's scheduled guests on Jan. 7 changed in a big way and a big hurry.
Congratulations goes out to the Mitchell family as Zack Mitchell was scheduled to appear, but the “Lord had a better plan,” giving Zack and his wife, Jessica, a precious baby boy. When things slow down a little for him, he will be back on the show.
Budding performer Chandler Elliott made his way into the hearts of the opry audience as he dedicated one of his numbers, “Hot Rod Lincoln,” to photographer Denny Park, who is recovering from an auto accident.
He then took the crowd back to the early years of rock and roll with the Chuck Berry classic,” Maybelline.”
Mary Alice is a Pauls Valley Opry favorite as she used her “strong, beautiful voice” to keep on entertaining with the Emmylou Harris hit, “One of These Days,” and then the Ruppes gospel tune, “The Victory’s in the Shout.”
The incredible Annie Reed got folks out into the aisle with the Sara Evans hit, “Suds in the Bucket,” before taking the roof off with the Bonnie Raitt monster hit, “Something to Talk About.”
The talented country crooner Terry Wilson got the crowd's full attention with the Alan Jackson hit, “Midnight in Montgomery,” and the beautiful Craig Campbell hit, “Outskirts of Heaven.”
“Little Miss Dynamite” April Davis rolled out onto the stage in a walker as she wouldn't let broken bones and having a steel rod and screws placed in her right leg stop her from being at the show.
She belted out the Juice Newton hit, “Break It to Me Gently,” and then wooed the crowd with her unbelievable voice on the Martina McBride hit, “A Broken Wing.”
John Williams, our “Friendly Undertaker” and Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame member, did an awesome job with emcee duties and as a featured guest.
John got everyone going with the Gene Watson hit, “Fourteen Carat Mind,” and the Dwight Yoakam hit, “I Sang Dixie.”
The Memory Makers Band added to the night’s enjoyment with a few numbers made famous by Jim Reeves, Ronnie Milsap, The Carter Family, Neil McCoy and the Amazing Rhythm Aces.
Scheduled guests for the next show on Feb. 4 are Jae L. Stilwell, Maddox Ross, Libby Williams Gandy, Wayne Gibbs, Cathy Lake and Larry Darnell, along with emcee John Williams.
