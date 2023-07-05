Wisdom in words

This powerful Bible verse highlights the contrast between the wicked and righteous paths, emphasizing the importance of choosing our words wisely.
“The wicked is ensnared by the transgression of his lips, But the righteous will come through trouble.” Proverbs 12:13
In our world, where communication has become so effortless and instantaneous, it is easy to underestimate the impact of our words.
We often speak without giving much thought to the potential repercussions, disregarding the fact that our words have the power to build up or tear down, to heal, or to hurt.
When we speak deceitfully, slanderously, or maliciously, we create a tangled web that entraps us.
Our words can lead us down a destructive path, damaging our relationships, reputation, and even our hearts.
The lies we tell and the hurtful words we utter can cause immense harm, not only to others but also to ourselves.
Those who strive to live according to the wisdom of God and walk in integrity are protected from the snare of their own words.
We can avoid the traps and pitfalls that ensnare the wicked by choosing truth, kindness, and love in our words.
Righteousness guards us and shields us from the negative consequences of our own words.
Today make an effort to have your words be a source of blessing, encouragement, and life to others so that you may experience the freedom and protection that come from speaking words that honor God and reflect His righteousness.
How can you apply the wisdom of Proverbs in your life?
“Heavenly Father, Thank You for the instruction of life in Your Word. Our words can lead us down a destructive path, damaging our relationships, reputation, and even our hearts. I ask You to put a watch over my mouth that I sin not with my tongue. Thank You, Father, for Your Holy Spirit that can and does help me in maintaining my tongue and bring praise to You. In Jesus name, Amen.”
