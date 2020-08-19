Women to take stage for area drama

Ardmore Little Theatre's 2020-2021 season opens with a powerful drama followed by a Christmas-themed musical, a college women's swim team reunion and a classic family dramedy.
The community theatre troupe's 66th consecutive season line-up includes, in order, "A Piece of My Heart," "Elf – The Musical," "The Dixie Swim Club" and "Cheaper by the Dozen."
Veteran ALT director Joh Mann will helm the season opener, a retelling of the experiences of six women who went to Vietnam during the war, five medical nurses and one entertainer.
Each of the women is seen before, during and after her return from the war ravaged nation during a tumultuous period in U.S. history.
"A Piece of My Heart" was written by Shirley Lauro, influenced by the book authored by Kenneth Walker. Performances will be Oct. 1-4.
Open auditions for the season's first production, "A Piece of My Heart," will be Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 24-25.
There are roles for six women portraying characters mostly from their early 20s to their 40s, with one from her 30s to 50s. One to three men will be needed, portraying roles from age 18 to 60.
Scripts are available at the ALT office in the Goddard Center. For more details, visit the Ardmore Little Theatre website or Facebook page.
ALT auditions are open to any interested person who can portray characters in the appropriate age ranges, no experience or training is necessary, nor is ALT membership.
For auditions, enter the stage door on the north side of the Goddard Center. For COVID-19 protection, face masks are required and temperatures will be taken upon entering the building.
