Words lead to real meaning

Jesus is the Word. Jesus is reasoning. Jesus is meaning. Jesus is logic. Jesus makes life make sense.
And truly, Jesus is the reason for the season.
"In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God." (John 1:1)
The Greek word translated here as "word" is "logos," which relates to reasoning, and our English word "logic" has its origin here too. Let that sink in a moment.
A word is not just a bunch of random letters, but each word has order and gives meaning. This was one of the greatest things that changed in our lives when Jesus came into each one of our lives; our lives now have meaning and purpose, and it makes sense.
Whether spoken or read, a word shares a thought; it references something beyond the letters. They bring to mind a picture of an object or thing that has meaning.
Even though God reveals Himself throughout creation, He wanted to make sure we understood Who He is, so He sent His Son, Jesus, as The Word Who was in the beginning with Him and is God Himself, and we can know Him.
Every day, there are words all around us, from stop signs to billboards. Let each cause us to think of Jesus, The Word, and seek to know Him better by understanding all the meaning He brings to life.
When we put Jesus first in our lives, He gives us peace.
It is also to remind us that He is the One that initiated it all. He was in the beginning. He created all things and for Him.
The hope of salvation all began with Him.
We pray that you find peace in God's presence today. With Jesus, we can truly say - "It is well with my soul."
What in your life right now is bringing meaning to your existence?
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful for Your Word. Your Word gives me light on my pathway through my life lived in Your presence within. You and Your Word are one, and Your Word in my life is speaking Your presence within me. What an awesome presence of You in my life. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
