Words matter

Words are a much bigger deal than we think. They can bring life, or they bring evil.
Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks. The abundance of our hearts reveals what our focus and priorities are. Where we give the most of our time will fill our hearts.
“A good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart brings forth evil. For out of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaks.” (Luke 6:45)
Many of us complain that we do not have time to fill our hearts with God's Word, but we do have time for social media, Netflix, and conversations with our friends or family. What happens to our closets when we have too many old clothes? We do not have space for anything else.
When our hearts are filled with too many things, we cannot make space for God’s Word to fill them up.
“Death and life are in the power of the tongue, And those who love it will eat its fruit.” (Proverbs 18:21)
It is time to do a spring cleaning of our hearts and make some room for the Word of God.
Allowing God’s Word to fill our hearts, and out of the overflow of our hearts, speak words that give God glory and encourages those around us.
Once our words leave our mouths, they will land somewhere and on someone. Spoken or written, they are going to be received.
“Now then, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God were pleading through us: we implore you on Christ’s behalf, be reconciled to God.” (2 Corinthians 5:20)
Our words need to match our responsibility. We need to respond in grace and not-self and see others as Jesus does, beloved, forgiven, accepted, valued. Just as important is how we respond to the words of others.
We must remember that everyone holds a hurt we know nothing about, and our response to words that wound is vital.
Hurting people hurt people, but grace is always the best and only appropriate response from a child of God.
Let us be mindful of our words. Let us encourage and build up others. Let us love those who are hurting. Let us extend kindness to anyone who needs God’s love. Let us speak hope to the hopeless.
Ask the Holy Spirit to fill us with God’s words today. Helping us to reach out and not in, and to speak up and not stay silent, and helping us to use our words to build God’s kingdom.
What is in your heart? What fills your heart? What overflows from your heart?
“Heavenly Father, I commit my thoughts and words to please You and be led by Your Holy Spirit. I will bring life, not death, blessing, and not cursing to those around me. Father, use me today to show love in Your kingdom. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
