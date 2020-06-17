Dear Editor,
The following was submitted by Cecil Henderson of Pauls Valley, who says these words about President Trump, written by Mark L. Finch and published in a newspaper in Buffalo Gap, Texas, are “exactly what I believe.”
“Not a Republican, not a Democrat, not even a politician, just a common sense American patriot. He's a pragmatic lion who cannot be bought, has nothing to sell but Americanism, and cannot be influenced by lobbyists or politics. He's my president, and I couldn't be any prouder of him.”
Cecil Henderson
