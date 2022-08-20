Work continues during interim

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
While the Legislature has been in interim since the regular session officially wrapped up in late May, House members are busy behind the scenes working to prepare for interim studies, special sessions and a special investigative committee.
The interim study I'm focusing on this year is one I'm co-hosting with Sen. Jessica Garvin.
Interim Study 22-047 will look at the factors that influence the quality of life for women in Oklahoma and examine what steps we can take to improve those outcomes.
The study has not yet been scheduled, but when it is, I'll provide more details on who is expected to speak and when the study will take place.
I am also working to schedule four interim studies before the committee I chair, the House Public Health Committee.
These studies focus on a wide variety of topics, from dental benefit plans, post-traumatic stress and the nursing shortage.
Details on other interim studies can be viewed at okhouse.gov by visiting the "Committees" section and clicking on "Interim Studies." The first studies are scheduled for the last week of August.
While our regular legislative session has finished, the Legislature is expected to schedule our special session again in the coming months. We have two special sessions running concurrently, although neither is meeting right now.
The first special session was called by the governor to approve tax relief for Oklahomans.
This is a difficult economic time right now, and the House widely supported a slate of bills that would offer reductions on the personal income tax and the state grocery sales tax.
However, after the House approved these bills in the special session, they stalled in the Senate, where they still remain. The Senate can take up those bills at any time.
Our other special session was called by the Legislature to address federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that have not yet been distributed. We organized several committees and subcommittees to sort through the hundreds of proposals for these funds, and we'll return to special session before early November to approve those.
Many House members are also members of a special investigative committee.
In March, we learned that Swadley’s Bar-B-Q inflated prices for equipment for their restaurants, which had locations in six state parks, and those additional costs were billed to the Tourism Department.
In response, the House formed a Special Investigative Committee to scrutinize potential misuse of taxpayer money through vendor agreements in the Tourism Department. Law enforcement will determine if laws were broken, but our job is determining if laws must change to prevent this in the future.
At the first meeting in May, the committee heard from director of the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) Mike Jackson, who said Oklahoma taxpayers could have been saved $12.4 million if proper processes were followed when contracting with Swadley's.
The Special Investigative Committee will continue to meet over the coming months to ensure the House overturns every stone. I am not a member of the committee, but I am following their findings very closely. Our citizens deserve and demand the highest level of transparency and accountability we can deliver.
Our regular legislative session is not year-round, but the many duties of a legislator never take a break.
Please reach out with any questions or thoughts you would like to share. You may reach me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of serving House District 42!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
