Disappointments, grief, difficulty, challenges, and stress fill our lives, but in the middle of our challenges, we hold on to a promise found in Paul's letter to the Believers in Rome.
"And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose." (Romans 8:28)
We find comfort, encouragement, and hope in these words – "all things work together for good."
We want to believe that no matter how things look right now, everything will work out in the end.
“For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.” (Romans 8:18)
This promise is only for Believers, those who have entered into a saving relationship with Jesus.
God is working through our lives' circumstances to make us like Jesus and bring us to our eternal glory.
God works in and through our challenges, difficulties, and pain to move us toward Him. God works through our circumstances to bring about the spiritual condition He desires in us.
God knows our needs and cares about each one of them. But He cares even more about our spiritual condition. He wants us to be like Jesus.
Will you strive to be more like Jesus this week?
“Heavenly Father, my heart desires is to be and live like Jesus. You have given me Your Holy Spirit to guide me along life's road. I am so thankful I don’t have to go it alone. I shall let my light shine that others may see Jesus in me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.