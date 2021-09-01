Working together for good

God is working for our good.
This is something that we have to remind ourselves of repeatedly because any time we are waiting on God, the enemy will plant seeds of doubt in us. He is going to whisper lies to us because the enemy is a liar.
“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
We do not have to understand God’s answer to our prayers to know God is motivated by love.
We need always to trust that God has a bigger perspective, a better plan, and a greater purpose.
When we doubt God’s love, it makes us bitter and miserable. People have lived their entire lives miserable because they have never accepted that God only does what’s good in their lives.
When we believe that God always has our best interest at heart, we can trust in God’s love for us when things do not go as we expect them in the time we think it should take.
We may not understand it. It may even be painful. But God does everything for our good.
He is loving, and God will never stop loving us. That is the only kind of response that will bring us peace.
Do not resist or resent God’s work in our lives. We can relax in the truth that it is always for our good.
Are you letting God work for your good?
“Heavenly Father, I do not have to understand Your answer to my prayers to know You are motivated by love. I will not resist or resent Your work in my life. I will relax in the truth that it is always for my good. If Your Word has said it, then I believe it, and I know love said it. Praise You, Father, for Your unfailing Love. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
