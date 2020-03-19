A conservation workshop scheduled for next month in Pauls Valley has been postponed indefinitely due to the evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) public health threat.
The workshop, originally set for April 9 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in PV, was intended to cover prescribed burning and more.
The free workshop, tour and lunch had been organized by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
In addition to grazing management using prescribed burning for soil health benefits, participants were meant to receive information regarding USDA Farm Bill updates.
NRCS officials announced earlier this week the workshop had been put on hold because of the pandemic threat.
•••
The Elmore City Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Subcommittee is expected to postpone a special visitor scheduled for next week.
Dr. Rod Hall had been set to speak on Thursday, March 26 at the Elmore City-Pernell Agriculture Building by the high school.
The program had been meant to bring in livestock producers and interested parties to learn about policies on Veterinary Feed Directives (VFD) and any policy changes coming down from the federal government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.