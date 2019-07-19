This is the week for another Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) workshop.
These ACT acting workshops are meant to provide an opportunity for people, young and old, to learn theater and share their talent and skills.
This next one is set to get started Monday, July 22 and continue daily through Saturday, July 27.
Times for the workshop are 9 a.m. to noon for ages 7 to 12, 1 to 4 p.m. for ages 13 to 17 and 6 to 9 p.m. for ages 18 and older.
The cost is $60 as anyone interested should contact jreneemyler@gmail.com for more.
The ACT group is also excited to announce even more of the cast for its first production of the 2019-2020 season, “Dearly Departed,” which is coming in August.
Recently filled was the part of Junior, which went to Shan Scroggins from Ada. Other cast members are:
Bud Turpin – Jay Carlton
Raynelle – Renée Mackey-Myler
Ray-Bud – Jay Carlton
Lucille – Melody Baggech-Carlton
Suzanne – Vicki Rennie
Marguerite – Kathleen Carlton
Reverend Hooker – David Qualls
Veda – Rita Hines-Fryar
Norval – David Qualls
Clyde – David Qualls
Juanita – Rita Hines-Fryar
Renée Mackey-Myler serves as the director for a production scheduled to hit the stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.
The venue for the production is the PV High School auditorium.
General admission tickets will soon be available for purchase at local businesses to be announced later or at the door before each show.
