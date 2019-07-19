This is the week for another Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) workshop.

These ACT acting workshops are meant to provide an opportunity for people, young and old, to learn theater and share their talent and skills.

This next one is set to get started Monday, July 22 and continue daily through Saturday, July 27.

Times for the workshop are 9 a.m. to noon for ages 7 to 12, 1 to 4 p.m. for ages 13 to 17 and 6 to 9 p.m. for ages 18 and older.

The cost is $60 as anyone interested should contact jreneemyler@gmail.com for more.

The ACT group is also excited to announce even more of the cast for its first production of the 2019-2020 season, “Dearly Departed,” which is coming in August.

Recently filled was the part of Junior, which went to Shan Scroggins from Ada. Other cast members are:

Bud Turpin – Jay Carlton

Raynelle – Renée Mackey-Myler

Ray-Bud – Jay Carlton

Lucille – Melody Baggech-Carlton

Suzanne – Vicki Rennie

Marguerite – Kathleen Carlton

Reverend Hooker – David Qualls

Veda – Rita Hines-Fryar

Norval – David Qualls

Clyde – David Qualls

Juanita – Rita Hines-Fryar

Renée Mackey-Myler serves as the director for a production scheduled to hit the stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.

The venue for the production is the PV High School auditorium.

General admission tickets will soon be available for purchase at local businesses to be announced later or at the door before each show.

