If you were lucky enough to get an electric pressure cooker (commonly referred to as an insta pot) for Christmas, this workshop is for you. If you haven’t discovered it yet, cooking in your new electric pressure cooker is quick, fun, easy and safe!
Join us as we learn everything you need to know to prepare a meal and test some amazing recipes.
The class will be held at the Nora Sparks Warren Library, 210 N. Willow, Pauls Valley on Tuesday, January 28 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Please contact the Garvin County OSU Extension Service at 405-238-6681 or the Nora Sparks Warren Library, 405-238-5188 for more information.
(Courtesy of Melissa Koesler, Garvin County Extension Director and agriculture/4-H educator.)
•••
Three candidates have earned new terms on the Garvin County Fair Board after filings last week.
Winning without opposition were Marsha Martin in District 1, Amy Covel in District 2 and Dessie Daughtery in District 3.
During a regular weekly meeting Monday all three Garvin County commissioners voted to accept the resignation of Debra Arthur from her District 1 fair board office. They also voted in Shane Green as her replacement.
