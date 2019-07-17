The Oklahoma County Conservation District plans to host a “Cedar Control and Grasses” event scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. July 25 at 3-R Farms in Edmond.
Those attending will have the opportunity to learn about native plant identification, how plants work together, beneficial plants for livestock and beneficial plants for pollinators. They will also get to watch a cedar clipper demonstration.
Plus, bring your own plant for ID and include the root. Bring a lawn chair as water will be provided.
3-R Farms is located ¾ of a mile east of the intersection of North Hiwassee Road and East 164th St./East 15th St., Edmond, OK, 73049.
Partners for the event include the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, the United States Department of Agriculture and the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Monday, July 22 by calling 405-415-4602 or emailing oklahomaccd@conservation.ok.gov.
