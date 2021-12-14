Wreath drive to honor late vets

Wreaths will soon be at the center of a solemn salute to late military veterans.
American Legion Post 202 in Elmore City will hold special ceremonies at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Antioch Cemetery. That will be followed by a gathering at the Elmore City Cemetery.
The national Wreaths Across America campaign is intended to honor the vets with wreaths laid at their grave sites.
To find out more about honoring loved ones buried at either of the cemeteries with a wreath call Ron Endler at 580-788-4140.
Wynnewood has three cemeteries participating in Wreaths Across America on Dec. 18.
A ceremony at Oak Grove is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. followed by Hopewell at about 11 p.m. and Oaklawn at noon.
Contact Luann Waters at 405-642-9232 for Oaklawn Cemetery and Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124 for Oak Grove and Hopewell cemeteries.
•••
There's still a couple more days on the calendar this month for the pick up of holiday food boxes from the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry.
The pantry in PV's Wacker Park will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
As part of a regular food box, small families will choose a whole chicken or ham, while larger families will choose a ham or turkey.
All clients are asked to bring an ID and proof of residency.
The pantry will then close for the holidays and not reopen until Jan. 4.
The winter 2022 hours for the pantry will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
The second Thursday of each month is senior day from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
