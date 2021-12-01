Wreath drive to honor late vets

Wreaths will soon be at the center of a solemn salute to late military veterans.
American Legion Post 202 in Elmore City will hold special ceremonies at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Antioch Cemetery. That will be followed by a gathering at the Elmore City Cemetery.
The national Wreaths Across America campaign is intended to honor the vets with wreaths laid at their grave sites.
To find out more about honoring loved ones buried at either of the cemeteries with a wreath call Ron Endler at 580-788-4140.
Wynnewood has three cemeteries participating in Wreaths Across America on Dec. 18.
A ceremony at Oak Grove is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. followed by Hopewell at about 11 p.m. and Oaklawn at noon.
Contact Luann Waters at 405-642-9232 for Oaklawn Cemetery and Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124 for Oak Grove and Hopewell cemeteries.
•••
Crayon fans get the chance to show what they got as Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library holds a coloring contest each month for just about all ages.
The contest is typically through the first half of the month as submissions will be judged based on age group.
Those groups are ages 3 and under, ages 4 to 7, ages 8 to 12, ages 13 to 17 and ages 18 and up.
Each month five winners will be notified by phone as they will receive a book and goodie bag as a prize, while their work is displayed for library patrons to check out during their visit.
The winning submissions are also posted on all of the library's social media platforms.
Anyone interested can pick up color sheets at the library. Call 405-238-5188 for more information.
•••
Pauls Valley's public library now accepts passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports by appointment only.
Forms available at the library or visit the official website travel.state.gov for information on documentation required fees, fillable and printable forms and a wealth of other passport and international travel information.”
Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.