American Legion Post 202 is again planning to soon hold special wreath laying programs to honor past veterans.
The ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Antioch Cemetery and continue at cemeteries in Elmore City and Katie.
Anyone interested in having a wreath placed at a veteran's grave contact Ron Endler at 580-788-4140 or David Pirtle at 405-0250-1224.
The cost of a wreath is $15.
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled in Garvin County over the next few weeks.
• Thursday, Dec. 15 (12:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, southeast room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Tuesday, Dec. 20 (11:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) – Pauls Valley Boots and Badges at Pauls Valley Fire Department, 201 S. Walnut. Call Chief Mark Norman at 405-238-5171.
• Tuesday, Dec. 27 (Noon to 4 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley, 210 N. Willow. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
• Thursday, Dec. 29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) –First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 W. Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Friday, Dec. 30 (9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 W. Grant. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
