American Legion Post 202 is again planning to soon hold special wreath laying programs to honor past veterans.
The ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Antioch Cemetery and continue at cemeteries in Elmore City and Katie.
Anyone interested in having a wreath placed at a veteran's grave contact Ron Endler at 580-788-4140 or David Pirtle at 405-0250-1224.
The cost of a wreath is $15.
Oklahoma book author John J. Dwyer is scheduled to give a presentation on the state's history at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at Crossroads Church in Pauls Valley.
Dwyer will also hold signings for his books on Oklahoma history before and after statehood.
The event is open to the public as the presentation is being done by 2.MAR.OE Educational Support Group.
The church is located just west of I-35 on state Highway 19.
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled in Garvin County over the next few weeks.
• Friday, Dec. 2 (9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
• Wednesday, Dec. 7 (8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Pauls Valley High School. Call Fawn Riddle at 405-238-6497.
• Thursday, Dec. 15 (12:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, southeast room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Tuesday, Dec. 20 (11:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) – Pauls Valley Boots and Badges at Pauls Valley Fire Department, 201 S. Walnut. Call Chief Mark Norman at 405-238-5171.
