Writing talents come out for 4-Hers

Loads of talent still shine through remotely as 4-H club members in Garvin County again took part in a competitive writing contests.
Due to the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's contest was hosted by individual club leaders in each club community.
An essay, letter and an addressed letter were submitted for competition. Letters were addressed to nursing home residents, along with an essay titled "the craziest person I ever met."
Three age divisions competed for the top spot.
In the Senior Division for students in grades nine through 12 the winners were:
• 1st – Laci Lewis of Elmore City-Pernell.
• 2nd – Karlie Koesler of Pauls Valley.
• 3rd – JW Barnes of Elmore City-Pernell.
• 4th – Ryan Burch of Elmore City-Pernell.
• 5th – Lauren Earp of Elmore City-Pernell.
In the Intermediate Division for those students enrolled in the sixth through eighth grades the top five placers were:
• 1st – Taryn McCaa of Elmore City-Pernell.
• 2nd – Tessa Inman of Lindsay.
• 3rd – Ella Miller of Pauls Valley.
• 4th – Harli Johnson of Elmore City-Pernell.
• 5th – Sylas Harrel of Elmore City-Pernell.
The largest division for the contest belonged to the Juniors. These members are in the third through fifth grades. Winners from the youngster ranks include:
• 1st place winner in the Junior Division was Kally Milligan of Pauls Valley.
• 2nd place was her sister Tinley Milligan, also of Pauls Valley/
• 3rd – Ella Lister of Stratford./
• 4th – Suzanna Loriss of Elmore City-Pernell.
• Rounding out the division is Baelor Johnson in 5th place of Elmore City-Pernell.
Plans are being made to hopefully host this contest in person once again next year.
