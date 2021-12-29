Wynnewood effort salutes veterans

Local volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetery in Wynnewood are honored next December on National Wreaths Across America Day.
Now through Jan. 12, 2022, any $15 wreaths sponsorship received through the Wynnewood Historical Society fundraising group will be matched by Wreaths Across America.
Just a few days ago, Dec. 18 to be exact, a total of 730 wreaths were placed on known veterans’ graves at the local Oaklawn Cemetery.
This was the largest number of wreaths placed at Oaklawn Cemetery since it became a part of National Wreath Across America Day in 2015.
There were 3,135 other participating Wreaths Across America locations across the country to hold wreath laying ceremonies in support of the mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach.
In total, over 2.4 million wreaths of live, balsam fir veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers. Of these, at Arlington National Cemetery specifically, the Wreaths Across America program saw 66 tractor-trailers deliver over 250,000 veterans' wreaths that were placed by nearly 38,000 volunteers, many of whom were children, some participating for the very first time.
“Each wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift of remembrance from an appreciative American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedom we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.
“We are so grateful to the community of Wynnewood for participating in our mission of Remember, Honor, and Teach.”
For more information go online or contact Denese Kimbro at 580-768-2500 or Luann Waters at 405-642-9232.
