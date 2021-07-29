The Wynnewood Historical Society was recently notified it has been identified as one of the top 3-for-2 sponsorship groups for Wreaths Across America (WAA) in Oklahoma.
This is in recognition of the work and efforts to support the mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach” and the impact in the local community.
The 3-for-2 sponsorship program is for every two wreaths sponsored, a third wreath will be placed at the location a group chooses to support. Some sponsorship groups receive $5 of every $15 wreath sponsorship they raise.
Since the first year of the Wynnewood Historical Society’s involvement with Wreaths Across America, it was decided to have more wreaths be available to ensure veterans in Wynnewood are honored and remembered.
In 2015, there were 31 wreaths on veterans' graves at Oaklawn Cemetery in Wynnewood.
In 2016, 135 wreaths were placed and 254 in 2017, while in 2018, more than 600 wreaths were placed.
By 2019, all the known veterans’ graves in Oaklawn Cemetery received a wreath, with over 700 placed. In 2020, 90 percent of the goal was reached.
In 2021, the Wynnewood Historical Society is proud to announce the goal of 100 percent coverage of known veterans' graves has been met.
That means a live wreath will be placed on each veteran’s grave on Saturday, Dec. 18.
“This goal has been accomplished by support from local businesses, churches, community organizations and citizens who share the love and gratitude for the dedication and service of our veterans.”
